Oklahoma family’s World Cup dream derailed after StubHub ticket failure An Oklahoma woman’s long‑planned World Cup trip with her father nearly fell apart when the tickets she bought months earlier through StubHub never arrived. Rozina Taguchi purchased seats in December for Japan’s first North Texas match, hoping to give her soccer‑loving father — who grew up in Yokohama — a dream experience. But on game day, instead of tickets, she received a red alert in the app reading “Seller unable to provide tickets,” forcing the family into a last‑minute scramble.