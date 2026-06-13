NYC‑style pizza featured on "The Pitch" ahead of World Cup crowds In a lively segment on The Pitch, a New York-style pizzeria is featured, showcasing why its pies are the perfect match for World Cup viewing. The team highlights both Sicilian square slices and classic round pies, along with standout sauces like sweet marinara, spicy vodka with hot honey, and a stacked spicy pepperoni option. They emphasize their careful dough‑making process and the wide variety of flavors that make their pizza an easy crowd‑pleaser for game‑day gatherings.