North Texas watch parties draw big crowds during World Cup Sunday
World Cup excitement stretched far beyond Dallas Stadium on Sunday, with thousands of fans gathering at watch parties and special events across North Texas. At the FC Dallas soccer celebration in Frisco, supporters who wanted to avoid the drive to Arlington packed into the family‑friendly event. The crowd thinned between matches, but kids kept playing soccer and enjoying the festival‑style atmosphere as fans soaked in World Cup energy without a ticket.