Watch CBS News

North Texas union joins national push to end government shutdown

Pressure is mounting on Congress to end the government shutdown, with hundreds of organizations — including a North Texas union — urging lawmakers to pass a funding bill. The House passed a clean continuing resolution, but Senate Republicans need eight Democratic votes to advance it. Democrats want Republicans to agree to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies before voting, while Republicans insist negotiations will only begin after the government reopens.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue