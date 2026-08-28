North Texas Republicans discuss excitement and expectations for first RNC Midterm convention North Texas Republicans discuss their excitement and expectations for first RNC Midterm convention to be held in Dallas. Among the group that spoke with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink were Jennifer Stoddard Hoydu, former chair of the Dallas County Republican Party, conservative activist Sanjay Narayan and Isaac Laster, the chairman of the Young Republicans of Texas. The group discussed how the midterm convention could help revitalize voters as a whole.