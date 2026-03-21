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North Texas rallies call for political change in Iran amid rising regional tensions

Weekly demonstrations in North Texas continue as Iranian Americans gather in Plano to protest Iran’s leadership and call for political change. Many at the rally say the conflict is deeply personal, with loved ones still living under bombardment and instability in Iran. Speakers condemned decades of government‑backed violence in the region and described the current moment as both painful and galvanizing for families with ties to the country.
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