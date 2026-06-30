North Texas pays tribute as fallen fire chief is escorted back to Mabank Police, firefighters, and residents from across North Texas lined the streets of Mabank as the body of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard was escorted back to his hometown. The procession drew a large turnout from community members who described Woodard as a beloved leader who deeply served the area. Many called him one of a kind, praising his impact on the community and showing support for his family during the emotional homecoming.