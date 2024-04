North Texas hospitals welcome eclipse babies! On top of all of Monday's history-making excitement: new life coming out of darkness! Hospitals are sharing with us their eclipse babies! These babies were born during and around the time of the eclipse. Some even got to see the totality! It's a moment their parents will probably remember for the rest of their lives and they'll probably hear stories about it until they're grown. These babies will be in their 20s when the next total solar eclipse passes through the U.S.