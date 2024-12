North Texas authorities identify missing Oklahoma girl, say father died trying to save her The search for a missing 8-year-old girl entered its fourth day on Friday as rescue teams continue to comb through floodwaters that swept her away on Christmas Eve. In an update on Friday, Sherman Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat identified the girl as Clara Robinson. Clara Robinson's father, 36-year-old Will Robinson, was hailed as a hero for his courageous efforts to try to save his daughter. He died.