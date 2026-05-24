No severe weather for North Texas Sunday A complex of storms passed through some areas across North Texas Sunday morning as it weakened and pushed eastward. Most of the region will see dry conditions for the rest of the morning. However, more storms will likely pop up this afternoon. The chances are highest along I-35 and to the west. As of now, no severe weather is expected, but lightning and flooding will stay a concern. The high today will be in the middle 80s, with a heat index in the upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild winds.