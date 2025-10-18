"No Kings" protests span U.S. as critics denounce Trump’s use of power The “No Kings” protests extended far beyond Texas, with 2,500 rallies held nationwide. Organizers described the movement as a powerful response to what they see as President Trump’s abuse of power—particularly his immigration policies and threats to deploy the National Guard in cities like Chicago and Portland. Protesters emphasized their desire to be on “the right side of history,” while Republican critics dismissed the events as “hate America” rallies.