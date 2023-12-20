Watch CBS News

No drugs found in kids or candy at Granbury ISD

Granbury middle schoolers got their blood tested after eating candy at school made them sick. The children, and the candy, tested negative for drugs. Police aren't sure what made them sick. All students who went to the hospital have been released.
