New Texas GOP Chair D'rinda Randall discusses her vision for unifying the party Fresh off her recent election as Texas GOP Chair, D'rinda Randall told CBS News Texas she has a plan to unite her party before the midterms in November. "The party is fractured. I'm not going to say that it's not," Randall told Jack Fink. "The infighting has been pretty high. But with the race that I just won, all I ran on was 'I have a plan, and I have a plan for the Republican Party of Texas to succeed. I have a plan for the midterms.'" Randall said she wants to engage the young people who have gotten involved in politics.