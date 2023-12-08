Watch CBS News

New jobs report is stronger than expected

The latest jobs numbers show some 200,000 jobs were added last month, which is more than economists predicted. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the total unemployment rate fell to 3.7% from 3.9% one month prior.
