New high-speed rail proposal to go around Downtown Dallas

Thursday, the North Central Texas Council of Governments presented a potential new route for the proposed high-speed rail. It would take the rail south and west, avoiding downtown altogether. Last month, the Dallas City Council approved a resolution not supporting the construction of high-speed rail through the downtown area. The council had concerns about the impact the rail might have on the $3 billion convention center project that's underway.
