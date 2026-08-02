New bill in Congress targets "birth tourism" A new bill in Congress seeks to revoke birthright citizenship for the children whose parents entered the U.S. illegally, and takes aim at immigrants who travel to the country solely to get citizenship for their children. Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Flower Mound filed the bill. He says the legislation would not require a constitutional amendment. Democratic State Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. of Fort Worth, who also serves as the chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus of Texas, opposes the bill.