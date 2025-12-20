Murder suspect shot by officers near busy Mesquite mall, police say Police say a man wanted in a Dallas murder was shot and killed by officers near Town East Mall in Mesquite on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect fled after a woman was found shot near Markville Drive and Greenville Avenue just before 10 a.m.; she later died at the hospital. Officers tracked the suspect to Mesquite, where gunfire erupted near the busy mall, leaving holiday shoppers alarmed as the confrontation unfolded outside.