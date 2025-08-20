More Texas Democrats spend the night in the state Capitol to protest police escorts A handful of Texas House Democrats were locked in the state Capitol overnight as a protest against a House rule that required members who fled the state earlier this month to be followed by a police chaperone. The members joined Fort Worth Rep. Nicole Collier, who had been confined to the House chamber of her Capitol office since Monday afternoon. It all comes ahead of an expected vote on redistricting on Wednesday. Trevor Sochocki reports.