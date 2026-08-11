Mind the dangerous heat across North Texas Tuesday afternoon into the evening Tuesday will be hot, dry, sunny and breezy. Temperatures will rise to 100° in the afternoon, with the heat index reaching 106°. It is dangerously hot, so a heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forecast will remain hot and sunny throughout the week. Nearly every day, there is a chance for triple digits. Be sure to take heat precautions. Winds will also kick up, gusting up to 30 mph at times. This will lead to high fire danger by the end of the week.