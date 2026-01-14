Millions in student‑loan default face new enforcement as delinquency rules tighten The Department of Education is sending notices to more than 5 million borrowers who are in student‑loan default as the administration steps up enforcement. Borrowers are considered delinquent after one missed payment, and loans more than 90 days late are reported to credit bureaus, hurting access to future credit. After 270 days of nonpayment, borrowers enter default. Officials say understanding this timeline is crucial as more borrowers begin receiving notifications.