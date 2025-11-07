Mesquite Citizen Fire Academy concludes with live burn training After two months of training, participants in the Mesquite Fire Department’s Citizen Fire Academy faced their final challenge Friday: burn day. The program has taught community members skills ranging from basic paramedic training to ladder climbing and even using the Jaws of Life to remove a car door. Burn day put those lessons to the test as participants suited up in protective gear, learned how to manage rollover flames and practiced extinguishing a live fire.