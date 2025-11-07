Watch CBS News

Mesquite Citizen Fire Academy concludes with live burn training

After two months of training, participants in the Mesquite Fire Department’s Citizen Fire Academy faced their final challenge Friday: burn day. The program has taught community members skills ranging from basic paramedic training to ladder climbing and even using the Jaws of Life to remove a car door. Burn day put those lessons to the test as participants suited up in protective gear, learned how to manage rollover flames and practiced extinguishing a live fire.
