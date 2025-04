Measles case confirmed at Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas Collin County has confirmed its first measles case in a student at Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas. Despite the outbreak, the school remains open, and parents continue to pick up their children. The school serves grades seven and eight, typically ages 12 to 14. Residents are concerned, recalling past health crises, and the community is urged to stay safe as measles cases rise across the state.