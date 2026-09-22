Man sentenced for firing gun over Dallas bridge on New Year's Eve Prosecutors say a man who fired a rifle from a Dallas bridge on New Year's Eve has been sentenced to federal prison. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced that Jose Raul Alarcon Sanchez was sentenced to 35 months behind bars for unlawfully possessing a firearm as an illegal alien; Alarcon Sanchez is in the country without authorization, having entered on a temporary visa in 2025 and remaining after it expired.