Man killed in Dallas standoff used alias to access high‑security jobs, sources say Authorities have identified the man known as “Mike King,” who worked security for high‑profile Dallas banks, hotels and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, as 39‑year‑old Diamon‑Mazairre Robinson, a convicted felon with multiple theft convictions who used an alias to pass himself off as law enforcement. Robinson was killed Wednesday night after pulling a gun during an hours‑long standoff in a Dallas hospital parking garage, raising new questions about how he was able to operate inside secure environments, including the U.S. Capitol.