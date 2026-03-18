Man arrested in Tarrant County accused of posing as attorney The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says 60‑year‑old Raymond Davis Jr. has been arrested for allegedly posing as an attorney and offering legal services to inmates inside the county jail. Investigators say Davis charged families $3,000 despite not being a licensed attorney. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and deputies believe there may be multiple victims. They’re urging anyone who worked with Davis or has information to come forward.