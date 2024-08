Lyft driver kidnapped at gunpoint A man is facing serious charges after being accused of kidnapping a North Texas Lyft driver at gunpoint and forcing the person to drive more than 1,300 miles to South Florida. "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is deeply troubling. We have reached out to the driver to offer our support, permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft platform, and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.” - Lyft Spokesperson