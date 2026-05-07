Lubbock mother shares story of daughter’s hantavirus death to raise awareness A Lubbock mother is speaking publicly about losing her adult daughter to hantavirus eight years ago, saying the pain of revisiting the experience never goes away. She hopes that sharing what happened will raise awareness about the rare but deadly virus. Her daughter, who was also a mother, first experienced severe abdominal pain before her condition rapidly worsened. The family says they remain proud of the person she was and want others to understand how serious the illness can be.