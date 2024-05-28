Latest
U.S.
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Investigations
Crime
Space
Sports
Local News
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
America Decides
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS News Eye on America
CBS News Mornings
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Here Comes the Sun
Person to Person
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
Weekender
CBS News Investigates
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Paramount Shop
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
Texas
News
Local
Business
Eye on Politics
Politics
Consumer
Education
Tech
The I-Team
HealthWatch
Entertainment
CBS+
Weather
Texas Weather
Live Radar
Closings/Cancellations
Gardening 101
Weather on Wheels
Mobile 11
Climate Connection
Where's Brittany?
Sports
All Sports
CBS Sports HQ
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
Tennis
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Texas Monthly
Station Info
CBS 11 / TXA 21
Advertise
CBS Television Jobs
Upload Your Photos
Galleries
Download the App
Watch CBS News
Lightning sparks fires in Frisco, Fort Worth
Fire officials offered tips Tuesday after lightning struck buildings in Frisco and Fort Worth.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On