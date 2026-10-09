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Leigh Wambsganss set for a rematch against State Sen. Taylor Rehmet, following her loss in January

State Senate District 9, which includes Fort Worth and other parts of the county, is on the ballot for a rematch in the upcoming November election. Democratic State Senator Taylor Rehmet, the incumbent, once again faces Republican challenger Leigh Wambsganss. Rehmet defeated Wambsganss back on January 31st in a special election runoff for the seat, 57% to 43%. Wambsganss said that Republicans saw what happened in her race in January and will be out at the polls come November.
38m ago (12:49)
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