Kroger sues FTC over blocked grocery chain merger Kroger is suing the federal government after its proposed merger with Albertsons was blocked. The Federal Trade Commission blocked the $25 billion deal and this week, Kroger filed a lawsuit, challenging the agency's authority. It comes after the Supreme Court weakened the power of regulatory agencies in a ruling in June. Analysts say if Kroger wins its case, it could impact future merger challenges. So far no comment from the FTC.