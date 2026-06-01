Karmelo Anthony murder trial: Jury selection underway Karmelo Anthony, the Centennial High School student charged with killing Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year, is now facing trial. Anthony, who is charged with murder, is accused of fatally stabbing Metcalf during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco on April 2, 2025. Both of them were 17 years old at the time. Anthony has claimed he acted in self-defense in an altercation. The case has been marred by controversy, racial tension and threats, while drawing national attention, particularly on social media. Anthony's trial was set to start Monday, beginning with jury selection.