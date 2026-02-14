Judge orders return of Texas teen mistakenly deported despite court order A Texas teenager who immigration officials acknowledge was mistakenly deported is now ordered to be returned to the U.S. A federal judge directed the Trump administration to bring 19‑year‑old Annie Lopez back after she was removed to Honduras despite a court order blocking her deportation. She was originally detained in November while trying to fly home to Austin for Thanksgiving. DHS has apologized, calling it an ICE officer’s mistake. Lopez says she accepts the apology and wants to return to continue her studies and reunite with her family.