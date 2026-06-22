Judge blocks Trump admin's overhauled database of Americans' personal information A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from using a revamped citizenship data program to purge people from voter rolls. The judge says the administration violated three different laws with its revamped system that draws from records held by the Social Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. The judge said, "The federal government trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote."