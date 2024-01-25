Jon Stewart returning to "The Daily Show"

Watch CBS News

Jon Stewart is returning to "The Daily Show," but only temporarily. Stewart, who hosted the late-night show for 16 years, will serve as executive producer and host on Mondays from Feb. 12 to the end of the 2024 election cycle.
