Irving's new mayor is 85, says he wants to develop the stadium site the Cowboys left 14 years ago New Irving Mayor Al Zapanta has a list of priorities that begins with making plans for the former Dallas Cowboys site. "Number one, we have what I call a dead asset," he said. "And that's the 80 acres of the former Dallas Cowboys site, Stadium site." Zapanta made his remarks during a recent interview with CBS News Texas. The former Texas Stadium site has been empty for the past 14 years. That's 14 years without any revenue being generated from the property that the city still pays taxes on.