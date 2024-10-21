Intricate card structures demolished as State Fair of Texas closes As the State Fair of Texas came to a close, the fair featured the unfortunate demolition of intricate card structures built by Bryan Berg, who uses over 2,000 decks of cards without any glue. Inspired by his grandfather, Berg began building card houses and eventually set a Guinness World Record for the tallest house of cards in 1992. His notable projects include replicas of the UT Tower, the Cotton Bowl, and the Texas State House.