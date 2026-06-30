International soccer fans fall in love with Texas culture — especially H‑E‑B After a busy summer of international soccer in North Texas, visiting fans have been sharing viral posts about their newfound love for Texas staples — especially H‑E‑B. The principal culinary development manager at H‑E‑B says the reaction highlights how food connects people. One of the biggest surprises for visitors has been the free refills and plentiful ice at local restaurants, a simple Texas norm that’s become a viral fascination among global guests.