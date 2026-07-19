In search of fraud, Huffines says he will shift auditors at Texas Comptroller's Office Don Huffines told CBS News Texas that when he becomes the Acting Texas Comptroller on August 1, he plans to make some changes at the office. "I'm going to be doing a lot of shifting with my team," said Huffines. "I have over 600 auditors down there, and we're going to be increasing that staff. I'm shifting a lot of my auditors over to auditing government from auditing businesses currently for revenue." When asked if he will still want to make sure that companies aren't defrauding the state, Huffines said, "Of course. Yes. It's a real delicate balance. It really is. If you owe your tax, we want to make sure you're paying that tax."