How the Texas Hill Country continues to rebuild a year after devastating floods When the flash floods hit on July 4, 2025, hundreds of people needed to be rescued from the fast-moving waters of the Guadalupe River. In some areas, the river rose to 26 feet high, the height of a two-story building, within a span of 45 minutes. And it wasn't just trained first responders saving lives on July 4 of last year. Everyday heroes answered the call to help, and even one year later, this community is still stepping up to help their neighbors however they can. Last year, while CBS Texas morning anchor Madison Sawyer was in Kerr County covering the deadly floods, she met Kelsey Cravey. Cravey's mother, Cindy Collier, and stepfather, Ken Collier, were rescued by strangers as their mobile home floated down the river in the floodwaters.