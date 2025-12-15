House to debate new GOP health plan in final work week As part of the deal to end the funding impasse, Republicans vowed to hold a vote on whether to extend the ACA credits by mid-December. The GOP also introduced its own measure to address health care costs, which involved sending funds directly to consumers rather than extending the ACA subsidies. However, votes on both health care proposals failed in the Senate on Thursday. Some lawmakers remain optimistic they can strike a bipartisan deal. But any agreement would likely involve reforms to the ACA to address income caps and fraud, along with a gradual phasing out of the enhanced subsidies.