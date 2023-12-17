Watch CBS News

Honoring servicing members with holiday wreaths

Wreaths now lie at the foot of graves at each national cemetery in the U.S. At DFW National Cemetery, hundreds of volunteers took part in an effort to honor those who served, in an event called Wreaths Across America.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.