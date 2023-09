Honoring Botham Jean 5 years later Today marks five years since the shooting death of Botham Jean, a Dallas man who was inside his own apartment when a Dallas police officer walked in and killed him. But five years later, honoring the death of Dallas resident Botham Jean is not coming from the city, it's coming from his sister, Alisa. In her book "After Botham," she writes about her path beyond the pain and hurt caused by a Dallas police officer paid to protect and serve.