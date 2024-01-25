Watch CBS News

Hillcrest Road closed until January 2025

If you drive through Dallas, you maybe in for a big inconvenience. All lanes of Hillcrest Road in between McCullom and Wester Way will be completely closed for construction on the new DART Silver line project until January 2025.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.