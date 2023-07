Heat advisory continues for North Texas A heat advisory remains in effect for parts of North Texas, including parts of the Metroplex, until 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Feels-like temps will be between 104 and 108 degrees. Hotter weather is expected this weekend into next week. Highs could get up to 104/105 by Sunday into Monday. An elevated fire threat remains in effect for areas along and west of I-35. Grass fires could develop and spread. There are low, low rain chances in the extended forecast.