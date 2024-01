Heads up: Last day to pay 2022 property taxes The Tarrant County and Dallas County tax offices are reminding you that today is the last day to pay your 2022 property taxes. All Tarrant and Dallas County offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. this morning until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon—or you can pay them any time online. But after Jan. 31, there will be a late fee.