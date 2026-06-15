Gubernatorial candidate Hinojosa on education, former Dallas mayors on city hall plans, and Plano's Plano's population has reached 300,000, the city landed AT&T, Samsung and now the Dallas Stars. The mayor tells Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink what he thinks Plano is doing right. Former Dallas mayors Laura Miller and Tom Leppert share their thoughts on what should happen to Dallas City Hall. And in the race for Texas governor, candidate Gina Hinojosa says she is making education the priority over culture wars and corporations.