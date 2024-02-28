Watch CBS News

FTC sues H&R Block for misleading customers

The FTC is suing H&R block because of its advertising online for free filing. The FTC says the tax company makes it difficult for customers to downgrade to less costly packages, misleading many in thinking they qualify for that free filing.
