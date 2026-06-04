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Fort Worth mural debate highlights tension between art preservation and property rights

A Fort Worth mural celebrating Hispanic athletes and the Northside community could soon be painted over, igniting a debate over artists' rights, property rights and the future of public art. The dispute comes just days after Dallas' iconic Whaling Wall was painted over to make way for a FIFA World Cup mural. Artist Wyland has since filed a $25 million federal lawsuit against FIFA and several other parties, alleging the destruction of the mural violated the federal Visual Artists Rights Act, or VARA.
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