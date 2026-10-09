Former Fort Worth Mayor, Republican Betsy Price says she was taken aback by Sen. Angela Paxton TV ad State Senator Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, has a lot of people talking about the new TV ad she appeared in to help Republicans, including her soon-to-be ex-husband, Senate candidate Ken Paxton. "I was a bit surprised," Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. "But when you stop and think about it. It tells you that the party has suddenly woken up and said, 'We're in trouble. Our candidate is not strong enough to do this.'" More