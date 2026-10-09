Former Biden campaign manager thinks Angela Paxton's ad to back all Republicans will backfire Jane Hope Hamilton ran President Joe Biden's Texas statewide campaign in 2020 and said she thinks the ad will backfire. After filing for divorce on biblical grounds and announcing it publicly, Angela Paxton is advising Republicans to vote for their party's entire ticket, like she is, without mentioning his name. "You have people who may have forgotten the details of the divorce or maybe set them aside and you have people who perhaps they didn't know, and now they are googling in real time," said Hamilton. More